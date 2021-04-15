2 teenagers seriously injured in crash involving dump truck in NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were seriously injured after the car they were riding in collided with a dump truck in New Hampshire on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment in the area of Dracut and Pine roads in Hudson just before 10 a.m. found a mangled Toyota Avalon and a Volvo dump truck resting on a nearby lawn, according to the Hudson Police Department.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Toyota was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The 57-year-old dump truck driver was treated at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the dump truck was traveling north on Dracut Road when the driver attempted to cross the road and crashed into the truck, police said.

The impact of the collision sent both vehicles careening up on a lawn just feet from a home.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Hudson police at 603-886-6011.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)