(WHDH)–Two teenagers escaped a deadly two-alarm fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Manhattan on Thursday morning by sliding down a pole attached to the building, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire found the building engulfed in flames, with people trapped near the windows of the fourth floor.

One person died and seven others were injured in the blaze, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Three people sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other four suffered non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

Fire crews were able to place the blaze under control in approximately one hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.

