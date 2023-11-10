Two teens were arraigned Friday in connection with the assault and robbery of a postal worker in Medford late last month, while three others are facing charges according to police.

Tyler Roberts, 18, of Dracut, and Trevor Kelly, 19, of Dunstable, were arraigned in Somerville District Court in connection with the alleged attack on Halloween. They’re accused of driving three younger teens to Medford, where they allegedly attacked a mail carrier on Arden Street and took his blue box key.

The postal worker was taken to a hospital with serious facial injuries.

Bob Morello shared doorbell camera video of the mailman making a delivery at his home moments before the attack.

“He had just come and dropped the mail off and left and then we heard a commotion,” he recalled.

Another surveillance video showed the attackers waiting for him.

The stolen mail key and mail have since been recovered, police say.

Both teens were released and ordered to stay away from each other and Medford.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.