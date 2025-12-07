FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens are facing criminal charges after allegedly breaking into Jay’s Liquors in Fall River and stealing more than $3,000 in merchandise from the business, police said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in in progress at the President Avenue liquor store on Thanksgiving night reviewed surveillance video that showed two males forcing their way inside through a rear door and stealing liquor bottles, vapes, and small items totalling almost $3,600, according to Fall River police.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at an apartment at the Fordney Street Apartments Housing Development arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, larceny from a building, and vandalizing property.

In a statement, Fall River police said, “This is another great example of amazing police and investigative work. Through diligent collection and review of evidence, these two juveniles can be brought to answer for the crimes they are accused of. Our MCD has a remarkably high clearance rate for their investigations and cases like this sends a clear message…They will find you.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)