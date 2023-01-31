DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police.

Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The Boston Police Department said the victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. All three were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store on Washington Street showed dozens of teens running from the direction of TechBoston Academy around 2:45 p.m., near the scene of the stabbing.

“When I saw the video, I freaked out – it’s just so many kids running, trying to save their life,” said Humayun Morshed, owner of Rosario Grocery. “One kid just came to say he was not going to school tomorrow, he’s not feeling safe.”

Schools officials said the stabbing did not occur on school property, but at a nearby basketball court.

In a statement, BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper said, “What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community. BPS will continue to work with our City and community agencies to offer students social and emotional support as we try to process the effects of violence in our communities.”

