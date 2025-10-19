BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men from Hyannis are facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning that left a woman hospitalized, officials said.

Evan Araujo, 18, and Jacob Winbush, 19, have been arrested in connection with the early morning shooting on charges of assault to murder while armed with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possessing ammunition without an FID card, according to Barnstable police.

Araujo has been ordered held without bail. Winbush has been ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. Both are slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

