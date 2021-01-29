2 teens arrested in death of woman who was fatally stabbed while delivering food

(WHDH) — A pair of 14-year-old boys have been arrested on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of a mother of three who was recently stabbed to death while delivering food, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person lying in a breezeway outside of an apartment at the Northern Cross complex in Haltom City, Texas, around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 found 31-year-old Ryan Munsie suffering from signs of trauma, according to Haltom City Police.

Munsie, who family members say was working for Uber Eats, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following Munsie’s death, detectives uncovered evidence that linked the teenagers to the alleged murder and a SWAT team arrested them at an apartment in Fort Worth on Wednesday night, police said.

An investigation revealed that Munsie died from a stab wound to her neck.

Munsie leaves behind a husband, as well as her three children, a gofundme set up to cover funeral expenses indicated.

Both suspects are being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center.

