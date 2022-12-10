BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday.
The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.
Their names were not released because of their ages.
Both are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 12 Helen St. around 3 p.m. Monday found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
During Friday’s arrest, officers also recovered a loaded firearm from a 16-year-old juvenile from Whitman. He was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)