WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges in connection with two shooting incidents involving people being hit with paintballs in Worcester on Friday and Saturday, officials said

Officers responding to several incidents involving pedestrians being shot at by the operator of a gray Honda Civic on Friday saw paint on victims, who reported the vehicle stopped near them and a male suspect fired paintballs at them ,according to Worcester police.

Then, around 12 a.m. Saturday, an officer patrolling Pleasant Street spotted the suspect vehicle and stopped it on Townsend Street. As the officer approached the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy exited and took off running toward Pleasant Street. He was taken into custody.

The driver, 19-year-old David Asemani, was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license. A paintball gun was allegedly located in the vehicle.

Both are also facing multiple counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)