WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were charged after two cars smashed into a utility pole in Waltham early Monday, knocking that pole to the ground.

Waltham police saw a white Volkswagen and a black BMW traveling south on Crescent Street at a high rate of speed, just before they crashed at around 1 a.m., officers said in a statement.

The cars damaged properties at 395, 397, and 403 Crescent St., in addition to the utility pole, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Three males then got out and fled the scene, police said. Emergency crews found a passenger of one of the cars and treated him for minor injuries.

Police said the Volkswagen driver, an 18-year-old New Hampshire man, was arrested for possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, operating under the influence of alcohol (first offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, and speeding.

He was checked out by EMTs and declined further treatment, officials said.

A 19-year-old Burlington man, identified as the driver of the BMW, was located and charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, and speeding, police said.

No information is yet available on any power outages, but nearby homes appeared to have power on.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

