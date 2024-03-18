FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Colus Jamal Mills-Good in Fall River on Thursday morning, officials said.

Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, of Fall River and Giovanni Nunes, 18, of Fall River have both been charged with Accessory to Murder-After the Fact.

Both will be arraigned tomorrow morning in Fall River District Court.

Fall River Police responded to the area of Rock and Franklin Streets around 11:41 am Thursday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Mills-Good, 18, of Fall River, who was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced deceased.

