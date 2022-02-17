CHARLESTON, Vt. (AP) — Two teenagers died in a head-on crash in the Northeast Kingdom town of Charleston, Vermont State Police said Thursday.

Their car was hit by an oncoming vehicle Wednesday night that had traveled into their lane on Route 105, police said.

An 18-year-old from Charleston was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport, where he died of his injuries. The 18-year-old passenger from Lunenburg was pronounced dead at the scene, police said,

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to North Country Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The three people involved in the crash were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

