One of the two teens arrested in connection with a deadly triple shooting in Lynn last weekend is expected to appear in court Friday.

Victor Alexander Figueroa-Flores, 18, will face a murder charge in Lynn District Court following his arrest Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lawton Avenue early Saturday morning that claimed the life of 25-year-old Romel Danis and left two other men seriously injured, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s Office.

A 16-year-old was also arrested in Middletown, New York in connection with the shooting. It’s unclear when he will be brought back to Massachusetts to face a murder charge.

Danis and two others were shot about 2 a.m. outside a house party.

Danis’ mother, Pastora Silverio, became emotional while recalling the moment she learned of the shooting.

“This morning, somebody knocked on my door and said, ‘Your son, I think somebody shot him,’” she said.

His girlfriend, Stefanie Hernandez, broke down in tears while mourning the loss of her boyfriend.

“He literally has the biggest heart I know,” she said through tears. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Hernandez recalled the last time she spoke with him.

“I told him to be safe,” she cried. “I told him to be safe cause I knew he had work in the morning and to just get home safe.”

