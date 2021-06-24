LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers are facing murder charges in connection with a shooting in Lowell that left a 20-year-old Dracut man dead last year, officials announced Thursday.

Christian Lemay, 19, of Dracut, and Braedyn Baraby, 16, of Lowell, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Adrian Kimborowicz, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson said in a joint news release.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Sutherland Street on Sept. 26, 2020, found Kimborowicz suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

Kimborowicz later died from his injuries after spending more than a month in the hospital.

Lemay was previously charged in this matter with armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Lemay and Baraby are expected to face a judge Thursday in Lowell District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

