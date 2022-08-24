EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers are literally out of the woods after an hours-long search and rescue mission in Easton, according to officials.

Helicopters and ATVs were brought in after authorities learned around 4:50 p.m. that the teens had become lost in a wooded area near the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Emergency personnel from several surrounding towns assisted as crews combed through the acres of woods between Prospect and Turnpike Streets

All the while, several youth sports practices and games went on in neighboring fields, causing concern for families who saw first responders set up command centers.

“Police, the rescue teams from different towns, they were pulling out an ATV, helicopters – it’s busy back there,” one woman told 7NEWS.

Parents said they heard chainsaws running at one point as teams worked to clear a path after a helicopter spotted the teens early in the evening.

By 9 p.m., the two 16-year-olds were out of the woods and being checked by EMTs to make sure they were alright.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)