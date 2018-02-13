2 teens hospitalized after being hit by car, Boston police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say two teens were struck and injured Tuesday morning by a car in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the intersection of Tremont and Columbus Ave. and found a car that had slammed head-on into a pole.

The car struck the teens before coming to a rest against the pole. The teens were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Helicopter video showed several police cruisers at the scene. The area has been shut down to traffic.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

