2 teens hospitalized in Pelham, NH crash

Courtesy Pelham New Hampshire Police Department

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two teens were taken to the hospital following a crash in Pelham, New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

Crews responding to a single motor vehicle accident on Mammoth Road by Nashua Road sometime after 8 p.m. found a car on its side and two juvenile occupants in the vehicle, according to a post on the Pelham New Hampshire Police Department’s Twitter page.

Both were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

 

