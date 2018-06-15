2 teens in critical condition after moped crash in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens are fighting for their lives after being hit by a pickup truck while driving a moped in South Boston Thursday night.

Two girls in their late teens were riding on East 8th Street around 9 p.m. when the crash happened, Boston police said.

A witness told 7News the truck didn’t have time to stop after the moped pulled into the intersection. She added that a friend of hers saw one of the girls get thrown from the bike, sending her flying in the air.

The girls were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene to speak with police officers.

