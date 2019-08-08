2 teens in critical condition following Dorchester double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenagers were hospitalized in critical condition following a double shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Officers responding to Michigan Avenue around 10 p.m. found a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Paramedics transported the victims to the hospital, where their condition has been listed as critical but stable.

No arrests have been made at this time.

“Teenagers shot on the street. It’s not acceptable,” Gross said. “Thank you to everyone who called 911 so we could get here in a timely manner to help our victims.”

This shooting is the latest in a string of violence to hit Boston this past week.

Gross, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and other local officials have said that there are too many guns on the streets.

“In the last 24 hours, eight guns have been taken off the street,” Gross said.

Rollins added, “We are happy to hear eight guns were taken off the street but we have too many guns on the street right now and you need to hear that we will be holding people accountable.”

