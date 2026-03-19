BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenage males were taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery in Charlestown on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Boston police responded to a call for an armed robbery on Prospect Street.

“Upon arrival, officers were met by the female victim who stated she was walking in the area of Adams Street and Mount Vernon Street when two unknown black males approached her from behind,” police said in a statement. “The victim stated the male suspects pointed a firearm at her before stealing her purse and fleeing towards the area of Monument Square.”

Following an investigation and a “brief pursuit”, officers arrested Davonte Jordan, 18, and a 14-year-old juvenile male, both from Charlestown.

Jordan was charged with armed masked robbery of an elderly person, receiving stolen property, and trespassing. The juvenile male suspect is charged with delinquent to wit: armed masked robbery of an elderly person, receiving stolen property, and trespassing.

Both suspects will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)