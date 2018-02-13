2 teens injured, 1 seriously, after being hit by car near Boston MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say two teens were struck and injured Tuesday morning by a car in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the intersection of Tremont Street at Malcolm X Boulevard and found a car that had slammed head-on into a pole.

The car struck the teens as they crossed the street near the Roxbury Crossing MBTA station before crashing.

One teen suffered serious injuries. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“I was laying in bed and all I heard was a big boom. I thought it was construction going on,” Alan Pierre said.

Most of the area was blocked off for nearly four hours as police worked to reconstruct the crash scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not clear. Police are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

Police investigating crash near Roxbury Crossing T station. We’re told two teens struck at Tremont and Malcolm X Blvd and in hospital. Multiple multiple blocks near scene closed off. #Boston #News @7News pic.twitter.com/iZxK8fXDvo — David Tanklefsky (@davidtanklefsky) February 13, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)