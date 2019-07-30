2 teens injured after being struck by car while riding bikes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes in Falmouth.

Officers and emergency crews responded to the serious crash at the intersection of Barrows and Baptiste streets around 4:30 p.m. found two 15-year-old boys injured, according to police

One boy was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The other was taken to Falmouth Hospital.

SKY7 HD flew over the area showing the mangled bikes and a silver SUV with a cracked windshield.

The driver stayed on the scene following the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

