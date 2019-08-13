WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two top executives at South Shore Health have been placed on paid administrative leave amid a review of various operational and administrative issues.

The Board of Directors made the decision to place Gene E. Green, MD, MBA, President & CEO, and Wayne Stockbridge, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, on leave following a Monday morning meeting, according to a South Shore Health spokesperson.

This decision came after the board reportedly became aware of operational and administrative issues.

Board Chairman Ken Kirkland says the review of the undisclosed issues will last several weeks.

“We believe that the necessary steps taken today will allow for a prompt, thorough, and independent review of the issues while enabling the organization to continue executing on its mission to provide high-quality care to and within the South Shore community,” said Board Chairman Ken Kirkland. “At the same time we will continue supporting the needs of our employees, clinical staff and partners.”

Recently retired South Shore Health executive Rose Di Pietro, MSN, MBA, RN will serve as acting CEO during the leave.

Di Pietro served 38 years at South Shore Health in multiple capacities, including as President, Home and Community Care.

