BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were transported by ambulance after a car careened into a building in Boston Saturday morning.

Emergency crews and first responders attended the scene. The vehicle drove though and toppled the building’s fence.

Officials have not released details on the nature of the two individuals’ injuries.

