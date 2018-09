WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two travel lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike are closed in Weston following a tractor-trailer fire.

Flames broke out on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near mile marker 121.

The fire has since been extinguished but cleanup continues.

Heavy delays are expected.

