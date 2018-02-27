2 treated after car crashes into creek in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Two women were rescued from their car after it crashed into a creek in Brockton on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to find a gray-colored sedan in the water in a residential neighborhood. Police said the driver backed out of her driveway and landed in Salisbury Brook.

The two women in the car, ages 68 and 80, were rescued by authorities. They were treated on scene by responding EMS workers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)