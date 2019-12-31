2 troopers, driver injured after Mass. State Police cruisers struck in separate incidents

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck by other vehicles in separate incidents Monday night, leaving two troopers and one driver injured.

A trooper from the Middleborough barracks had exited his cruiser after pulling over a vehicle on Route 24 northbound in the vicinity of exit 17 in West Bridgewater just after 10 p.m. when another vehicle struck the cruiser from behind, state police said. The impact reportedly pushed the cruiser into the vehicle that the trooper had stopped.

The woman in the stopped vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

The trooper also sustained a minor injury while jumping over the guardrail to avoid being hit, according to state police.

Just after 11 p.m., a trooper from the Charlton barracks exited his cruiser after responding to a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Warren when another vehicle struck the cruiser, state police continued.

The trooper was then struck by either the cruiser or the vehicle that hit it, state police added. He is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both crash scenes have cleared but remain under investigation.

