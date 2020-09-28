2 trucks, several cars involved in I-93 pileup causing rush hour delays

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two trucks and several cars were involved in a large pile up on Interstate 93 in Canton Monday afternoon.

The crash shut down part of the southbound side of the highway and caused “significant” delays on both sides during rush hour, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Department’s Twitter page.

None-life-threatening injuries were reported.

The cleanup is underway and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are urged to temporarily avoid the area.

Trending