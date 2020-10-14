2 types of Cottonelle wipes recalled due to possible bacteria risk

(WHDH) — Kimberly-Clark recently announced that is recalling two types of Cottonelle wipes due to the possible presence of bacteria.

The recall includes Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes sold throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, Cottonelle wrote on its website.

The wipes could show the presence of pluralibacter gergoviae, which could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

Lots of wipes manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020, are subject to the recall.

Those who have purchased the products are urged to contact Kimberly-Clark’s consumer service team at 1-800-414-0165.

No other Cottonelle products are affected by this recall.

