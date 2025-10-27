A U.S. Navy helicopter and a fighter jet crashed in the South China Sea on Sunday, but all five crew members aboard the two aircraft were safely rescued, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said.

“The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation,” the fleet said Monday on social media platform X after the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R helicopter went down at 2:45 p.m. local time Sunday, and the FA-18 fighter, fell some 30 minutes later, after departing from aircraft carrier Nimitz for routine operations.

The three members on the chopper and two on the jet have been recovered and are “safe and in stable condition,” it said.

According to U.S. media, the nuclear-powered Nimitz has been dispatched to the Middle East for an operation against the Houthi armed group in Yemen and was on its way back to a Navy base in the United States.

