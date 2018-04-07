MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – It was an emotional moment in Medford for two University of Massachusetts Boston students who received a special surprise.

The 2018 Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund was awarded to two undergraduate business students. Each student received $5,000.

The scholarship is the lasting legacy of Krystle Campbell – the UMass Boston alumna who lost her life in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

This year, a team of 11 people are running the Boston Marathon as part of the Krystle Marathon Team to raise money for the scholarship.

The endowment fund for the scholarship currently stands at around $750,000.

