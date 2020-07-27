2 UMass hockey players rollerblade from Boston to Michigan to raise money for cancer research

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two University of Massachusetts — Boston hockey players went the distance for a good cause.

Andrew Walker and Jacob Adkins, roommates at the university, rollerbladed almost 900 miles from Boston to Michigan over 10 days in order to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The Men in Blades say the physical and emotional journey is something that they will both remember forever.

“All the work that went into it, all the stress, all of the support we had, and especially seeing everyone at the finish line. You just couldn’t help but let tears run down your face and just lay down and let your legs rest for a change,” Walker said.

Adkins added, “This experience has humbled both of us and has made us just that much more grateful for the people around us and that much more loving”

The lives of both men have been impacted by cancer.

Adkins’ mother, Ali, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014 and was in and out of the hospital for a year until she was declared in remission in 2015.

Walker’s grandfather passed away from cancer.

So far, the pair has raised roughly $25,000 for cancer research. Donations can be made here.

