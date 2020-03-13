2 UMass students detail self-quarantining following return from study abroad program

Two University of Massachusetts students told 7NEWS about their experience self-quarantining at a family’s home on the Cape following a study abroad trip to Florence, Italy.

The UMass Amherst students say they were ordered to return home and self-quarantine by their school, although they are not showing any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus.

Upon their return from Florence, family members left a car for them at Logan Airport.

They drove the car to a family summer home on the Cape, which was stocked with two weeks’ worth of food.

Both are still living out of their suitcase while they continue to take courses offered by the Florence university online.

They are glad to be back in the U.S. while the situation around coronavirus intensifies across the globe.

They are also looking forward to being out of their quarantine house soon.

