2 unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes nearing expiration

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes won in drawings in March 2018 are nearing expiration.

A ticket purchased at Stop & Shop on Newman Avenue in Seekonk for the March 9 drawing must be claimed by Friday, March 8. The winning numbers on this ticket are 12-16-23-26-28.

A ticket purchased at Friendly Farms on Cochituate Road in Framingham for the March 24 drawing must be claimed by Friday, March 22. The winning numbers on this ticket are 01-03-06-31-35.

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

All prizes of $50,000 or more must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters located at 150 Mount Vernon St. in Dorchester.

