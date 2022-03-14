BOSTON (WHDH) - Two unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes won in drawings last year are nearing expiration, lottery officials announced Monday.

The winning ticket for a drawing on March 18, 2021, had the numbers 01-02-16-32-35 and was sold at Ashmont Convenience Store in Dorchester.

The other winning ticket for a drawing on March 31, 2021, had the numbers 04-10-14-20-30 and was sold at Craven’s Package Store in Groton.

The ticket for the March 18 drawing must be claimed by this Friday, while the ticket for the March 31 drawing must be claimed by Thursday, March 31.

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Prizes up to $100,000 can be claimed at lottery headquarters in Dorchester or at claim centers in Braintree, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

Mass Cash drawings are conducted seven nights a week and tickets cost $1.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)