2 upcoming Bruins games postponed as 4 more players enter NHL’s COVID protocols

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of upcoming Boston Bruins games have been postponed after four more players entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, league officials announced Friday.

Boston’s games against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Tuesday will be played at a later date, according to the NHL.

The league says it expects that the Bruins will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Wednesday.

The Bruins canceled their pre-game skate on Thursday after one player entered COVID-19 protocols.

It’s not clear which players have entered protocols.

The first hockey game with fans at TD Garden was slated to be on Tuesday.

