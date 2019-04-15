OSTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Two large trees uprooted in Osterville Monday morning, landing on an SUV and ripping down wires.

Firefighters responding to Main Street around 8:15 a.m. found the SUV under one of the uprooted trees.

The occupant of the vehicle was able to get themselves out injured, fire officials said.

The trees also pulled down primary wires on an adjacent building.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and a safety perimeter was set up.

Eversource cut power to the immediate area.

Main Street by West Bay Road will remain closed as crews work to remove the tree and repair the electrical wires.

