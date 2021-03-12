2 vaccination clinics for teachers opening in Mass. on Friday

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two vaccination clinics for teachers, child care workers, and staff are opening in Massachusetts on Friday.

One site, which will run for three days, is located at the Shaw’s Center in Brockton.

The second site is at the Rumney Marsh Academy in Revere, where health officials are aiming to get first-dose shots to about 600 people.

Both clinics require appointments and walk-ups will not be accepted.

In an effort to support the Biden-Harris administration’s directive for states to prioritize teacher vaccinations, Gov. Charlie Baker has also designated four days where the state’s seven mass vaccination sites will only offer first-dose appointments for K-12 educators, child care workers, and K-12 school staff.

The dates that have been set aside include Saturday, March 27, Saturday, April 3, Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11.

Current mass sites are located at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall, Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, and in Dartmouth at the old Circuit City. The Fenway Park site is being transitioned to the Hynes Convention Center.

Appointments can be made through the new pre-registration appointment system, as well as through the federal retail pharmacy program’s CVS website, as well as at any of the state’s 170 vaccination locations.

