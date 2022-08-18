WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) -

Two vehicles crashed into the side of a Weymouth store on Friday afternoon.

A pickup truck and SUV were pointed noses-in to the single-story building located on Washington Street. The SUV was towed away from the scene while the pickup lingered in the trashed storefront for an extended period of time.

Police and emergency crews are actively investigating the scene

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)