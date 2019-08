WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two vehicles were shot in Winchester early Saturday morning.

Winchester police responding to reports of gunshots on Columbus Road found two vehicles shot.

Two bullet holes were seen in the windshield of one car.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are currently looking for the person responsible.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)