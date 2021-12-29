BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two Burlington police officers were hurt when responding to a report of a disturbance at the downtown bus station, police said.

One officer suffered what’s described as a serious leg injury. The injuries to the second officer were not described.

Police were called to the Cherry Street bus station at about 6 p.m. Tuesday where they say a suspect was trying to “break back into the bus.”

The suspect charged the officer who used a taser, but it had no effect because of the layers of clothes the suspect was wearing.

Several nearby citizens helped the officer until additional police arrived and took the suspect into custody. One of those officers was injured as well.

The suspect and the first officer were both taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The suspect was later charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of disorderly conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)