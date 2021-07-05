NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Virginia residents were killed on the Fourth of July when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree while traveling on Route 140 in New Bedford, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the area of the 6.2 mile marker around 7:45 p.m. determined a 2010 Mercury Milan driver by a 38-year-old Newport News man had exited the roadway and hit a tree, according to state police. The driver and his passenger, a 35-year-old Newport News woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The victims names have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

