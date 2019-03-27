2 VT teens accused of online bullying after girl attempts suicide

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Two teenage girls in Vermont are accused of online bullying after police say a Colchester high school student tried to kill herself after she was bullied on social media.

Police say the 18-year-old student intentionally overdosed on acetaminophen on Jan. 20. Authorities say she was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center and then transferred to a Boston hospital. Mynbc5.com reports she survived, but police say she will suffer lifelong consequences involving the care of her liver.

Two 16-year-old girls have been cited to appear in Vermont Family Court on a delinquency charge of disorderly conduct by electronic means.

Colchester Police Chief Douglas Allen says there are consequences for this kind of action.

