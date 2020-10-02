2 Wakefield firefighters injured battling 5-alarm blaze at concrete company

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wakefield firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a roaring, five-alarm blaze that broke out in an industrial building early Friday morning.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the MacLellan Concrete Company on New Salem Street around 2:45 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the front of the building and struck a second alarm, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan.
Additional alarms were struck as crews battled through water supply issues.
About a dozen area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene, and two Wakefield firefighters sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. One of the firefighters was taken to an area hospital.
The main body of the fire was extinguished by approximately 5:30 a.m. but the scene has not yet been cleared.
The Wakefield Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.
No additional information was immediately released.
