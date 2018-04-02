2 wanted for breaking into Walpole home on Easter Sunday

WALPOLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for two men accused of breaking into a condo in Walpole on Easter morning.

The break-in happened at a condo on Centre Lane Sunday morning. Police said two men broke into the home by forcing open the sliding glass doors in the back of the building. The resident was away at the time, celebrating Easter in a nearby town.

Police said the two suspects went to the second floor and went through the resident’s “bedroom area.” It is unclear if anything was taken. The suspects then fled on foot.

Police said they do not know yet if this was targeted or a random break-in.

Investigators are now looking at images of the suspects from the condo’s surveillance video. They said they are looking for two men, possibly in their late teens or early 20s.

