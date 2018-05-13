2 wanted for using stolen credit card in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for using a stolen credit card in Darmouth.

Police said the suspects spent around $1,500 at Target and Shaw’s with the credit card. They were seen driving a silver car.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Dartmouth Det. Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755.

