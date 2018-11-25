2 wanted suspects nabbed in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two people with outstanding warrants in Brighton on Sunday.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jerome Barrows, of Boston, and 24-year-old Uhmari Bufford, of Dorchester, after they said a firearm was discarded in the area of 41 Gordon St. about 12:24 a.m.

Barrows had a previous outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Bufford had a previous warrant for assault with intent to murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Both were arrested without incident while leaving a gathering at an apartment.

The weapon was recovered after the arrests.

Barrows and Bufford are expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

