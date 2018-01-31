QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Two people wanted on drug charges led officers on a wild chase.

Police said the chase started in Quincy and ended in Dorchester with the driver of a van coming to a stop on its axle.

“There were sparks flying and then the cops finally caught up, and they were like, ‘Everyone out of the car,'” one witness described.

Officers added that both the driver and the passenger in the vehicle were wanted on drug charges.

They were both arrested following the chase and have an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

