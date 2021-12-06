BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two major water main breaks flooded the streets of Braintree Monday night.

Utility crews are working to repair the breaks that were reported near the Braintree Highlands and at the intersection of Granite and Davis Road, according to police.

The Davis Road break is causing issues town-wide and police are urging residents to be patient.

There has been no word on what may have caused the breaks.

