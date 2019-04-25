2 Weymouth men killed when car crashes into bridge abutment in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Weymouth men were killed when their car veered off the road, went over a sidewalk, and struck a bridge abutment in Quincy on Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the Hancock Street ramp under the Neponset River Bridge around 10:40 a.m. found a 74-year-old man and a 50-year-old man dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Investigators say the 74-year-old man was traveling on Hancock Street in a 2004 Ford Taurus when he approached a turnaround, lost control, and slammed into a concrete abutment under the bridge.

Maureen Sullivan, who witnessed the crash, told 7News that the men appeared to be lost and unfamiliar with the area.

“There were no skid marks or anything over there. It looks like they were not sure where they were going and went straight for some reason,” she said.

A state police collision analysis, crash reconstruction, and crime services team were called to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

